Nationwide Protest Planned Against Trump Admin, 3 in North county 7.17.2025

Another round of protests have been organized across the nation against the Trump administration, in the same spirit as the “No Kings” rallies that were held in June.

The “good trouble lives on” movement says it is a national day of action “to respond to the attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration.” The term “good trouble” was coined by civil rights leader congressman John Lewis, according to the website, and is the action of coming together to take peaceful, nonviolent action to challenge injustice and create meaningful change.

Three protests are planned here in north San Luis Obispo county. One in Cambria from noon to 1:30 pm in east village in Cambria, another from 4:15 to 6 pm at north Main street in Templeton, and a third in the Paso Robles downtown city park from 5 to 6 pm.