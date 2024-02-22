Adelaida Area Groundwater Study Community Meeting 02.22.2024

NEWS RELEASE – Adelaida Community Meeting Vicinity Map_Adelaida

The San Luis Obispo county flood control and water conservation district is partnering with the U.S. Geological survey and the upper Salinas/Las Tablas resource conservation district.

The coordination effort is to conduct a hydrogeological study of the Adelaida area just west of the city of Paso Robles, with the goal of providing a better understanding of the groundwater conditions in the area.

The resource conservation district will also be holding a community meeting on February 27th at 3 pm in the Atascadero library, in the Polin community room.

Topics will include surface and groundwater data collection, remaining work for the current task, and an open forum.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.