SLO County Employee Arrested For Misappropriating Funds 02.22.2024

A former San Luis Obispo county employee has been arrested and charged with misappropriating funds from the county.

The district attorney’s office worked with the auditor-controller to discover that 54-year-old Norman Hibble used the county’s credit card to purchase personal items.

His purchases totaled to be over a hundred thousand dollars, and he has been booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail, with a bail set to $350 thousand.

The DA’s office says that Hibble will be arraigned on Friday, February 23rd, and faces a significant prison sentence if convicted.

The DA’s office also says the defendant is in a criminal proceeding, and is presumed not guilty until the allegations have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.