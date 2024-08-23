AG Police Department Holding a DUI Checkout 8.23.2024

The Arroyo Grande police department announced they will be holding a DUI checkpoint tonight from 8 pm to 2 am.
The checkpoint is at an undisclosed location within city limits, and is based on data showing where incidents involving impaired-driving are more frequent.
The AGPD reminds residents that DUI is not just from alcohol – some prescription medications, over-the-counter-drugs, and recreational marijuana can interfere with driving.
First time DUI offenders face an average of 13 thousand dollars in penalties and fees, as well as a suspended license.