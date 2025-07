Saturday morning, just before noon, around 1,700 PG&E customers were hit with a power outage.

The outage affected residents east of highway 101, between Atascadero and Creston. The outage affected areas from Feenstra road to Gravel road, Rancho La Loma Linda, and Rocky road.

Power was eventually restored as of 1:50 pm to customers, but there are no details on its cause.