Agricultural Statistics For 2023 @ County Board of Supervisors Meeting 9.23.2024

The county board of supervisors’ next meeting will be tomorrow morning at 9 am.

On the board’s business agenda is a presentation for the county’s agricultural statistics in 2023. The board will receive and file these statistics, and provide any direction to staff if necessary.

According to the agenda, the county has once again achieved another record for its crop values in 2023, edging right past 1.1 billion dollars for the first time.

Wine grapes and strawberries continue to account for more than half of the county’s overall crop value. The value of the animal industry, according to the report, jumped 50% over the previous year.

The full presentation will be given at the board of supervisors meeting, which you can attend in person, or watch online.