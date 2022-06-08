Aids Bicycle Ride 06.07.2022

More than 2400 bicyclists rode into the Paso Robles Event Center yesterday as part of the aids/lifecycle ride. During day three of the ride, the cyclists rode south from King City.

They are supported by about 500 volunteers. Together, they are raising $17.8 million dollars to fight the aids virus. The bike ride took a two year hiatus due to covid, but it returned this year with enthusiasm.

During the pandemic, Andy Ho learned to ride a bike for the first time. He said the ride from King City to Paso Robles was hot, but he said he liked the scenery. The corporate lawyer raised more than $15,000 for the ride.

The participants and volunteer staff spent the night at the Paso Robles Event Center. They will leave this morning and ride west of highway 46 to highway one, and then head south. They will camp tonight at Presiker park in Santa Maria.

You are encouraged to watch for cyclists leaving Paso Robles this morning. Cyclists are on the road by seven .