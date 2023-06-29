All Fireworks Prohibited in Paso Robles 06.29.2023

For the city of Paso Robles and Atascadero, all fireworks, including ‘safe and sane’ fireworks are prohibited.

In a press release, the city of Paso Robles said they will be increasing their enforcement, using aerial device technology with GPS and video capabilities to pinpoint locations where fireworks are being used.

Citations of up to one thousand dollars will be issued to those caught. Similarly, the city of Atascadero said its law enforcement and fire department will be out in full force to crack down on all fireworks usage.

The city of Paso Robles encourages residents to attend the free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park from 2 to 10 pm.

Atascadero residents may also attend the music festival being held at the Atascadero lake park.