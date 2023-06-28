Tenet Health Hosts 2 Hiring Events This Week 06.28.2023

Tenet Health Central Coast will be hosting two hiring events this week.

The first event will be for the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo was held today. The second will be for Twin Cities hospital in Templeton, and will be held tomorrow from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, and will be held in the Founders Pavilion Morgan conference room.

Both events are for hiring in the nursing and allied health departments, with up to 20 thousand dollars as a sign-on bonus for select full-time positions.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time, and per diem employment.