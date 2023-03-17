Almond Acres Academy Ribbon Cutting 03.17.2023

Several hundred people convened Thursday afternoon at Almond Acres Academy for a ribbon cutting for the new after school program offered by the Boys and Girls Club. Seventy-one students enrolled in the new program, which is their first site on the east side of Paso Robles.

The Boys and Girls Club operates in the Tom Maas Building on Oak Street on the west side of Paso Robles. They have after school programs at 23 sites on the Central Coast from Guadalupe to Paso Robles. Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Boyer spoke at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. Students gave tours of the Almond Acres Academy.

Almond Acres Academy Principal Jeff Cadwallader says the new program enhances the educational experience for students at the academy.