Almond Acres Charter Academy is proud to present Wonderland, an original adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, adapted and directed by Almond Acre’s Visual and Performing Arts lead, Amanda Thayer.

Tickets can be found at the Templeton Performing Arts Center or Almond Acres Charter Academy websites.

Showtimes are August 2nd to the 4th.

Proceeds go to help fund Visual and Performing Arts at Almond Acres.