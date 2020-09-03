Arata Faces 13 Misdemeanor Charges 9.03.2020

Today, black lives matter activist Tianna Arata goes to court. Or at least, she goes to her attorney’s office so he can Zoom her appearance before a judge.

We learn today that Arata faces 13 misdemeanor charges for leading a demonstration July 31st in San Luis Obispo. That protest march went out onto the freeway and blocked traffic for about 40 minutes. A pregnant woman who was in labor was denied passage through the protest blockade. At a rally last week in San Luis, the 20-year-old BLM activist described her career. She said she attended ten different schools between kindergarten and her graduation from high school. No explanation why Arata attended ten different schools. She doesn’t say if it was a behavioral issue or her family just relocated. She and her mom moved from Portland to San Luis when she was in her teens. She ultimately graduated from the Grizzly Academy, a school for troubled and at risk youth. She also graduated from Cuesta college.

Today, she will learn of the 13 misdemeanor charges against her. She may enter a plea. A crowd is expected to gather at the courthouse in San Luis.