Amtrak to Add Daily Commute From SLO to Los Angeles County 04.09.2026

Amtrak announced the launch of a new daily Pacific Surfline round trip between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, “expanding travel and commuter options for riders along California’s central coast.”

The service expansion will begin May 4th. Six daily trips to Goleta and three daily trips to San Luis Obispo will improve weekday commuter flexibility and regional connectivity between Los Angeles, Ventura county, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

The Pacific Surfliner service operates along a 351-mile coastal corridor connecting San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.