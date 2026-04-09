Cal Fire SLO Holding Celebration of Life For Firefighter Lost to Cancer 04.09.2026

News Release – Wendy Watkins Celebration of Life

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has announced they will be holding a celebration of life for Cal Fire firefighter Wendy Watkins, a resident of Paso Robles.

Wendy passed away in her Paso Robles home on March 19, 2026, “after a long battle with job-related cancer.” Cal Fire says her passing “is a profound loss to the San Luis Obispo unit, Cal Fire, and to all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside her.”

The celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 18th at 1 pm at Santa Margarita Ranch. The celebration will be open to the public and first responders, at the family’s request.