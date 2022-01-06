Amy Schneider Jeopardy Champion 01.06.2022

The reigning Jeopardy champion says she was robbed at gunpoint in Oakland on Sunday.

Amy Schneider says the robbers made off with her ID, credit cards, and cell phone. She says she couldn’t sleep Sunday night after the incident.

Oakland police say they are still investigating the armed robbery which occurred Sunday afternoon. They have not yet made any arrests.

Schneider is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s tournament of champions. She won again yesterday which extends her winning streak to 25 consecutive victories.