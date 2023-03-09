Angela Hollander 03.09.2023

The weather will not dampen efforts by two candidates running for the Paso Robles school board.

Last week we heard from retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Kenny Enny, who previously ran the marines operation at the Monterey Defense Language Institute in Monterey county.

The other candidate for the seat Enny once held, is Angela Hollander. Do you know anything about her? Angela Hollander says she has a lot of background in public education.

Hollander is supported by the teacher’s union in Paso Robles, PRPE. Her campaign has received donations from the teachers union.

You may remember, Kenny Enny was selected by members of the school board to fill a vacant position, but a school employee circulated a petition to remove him. That resulted in a $500 thousand dollar election. Enny is now running against Hollander.

The ballots will be mailed out March 20th. They have to be returned to county clerk recorder Elaina Cano by April 18th.