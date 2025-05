The Templeton Recreation Department’s Annual 5k Beer Fun Run will be taking place this Saturday, May 31st.

Registration for runners are still open online; the link can be found at the Templeton REC Foundation’s website. The event will start at 3055 Limestone Way in Paso Robles.

Runners will complete two loops through Marquita avenue, Ramada drive, Cow Meadow place, Bison court, and La Cruz way.

The event goes from 8 to 11 am. All profits go to the Templeton Recreation Foundation.