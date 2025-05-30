Paso City Council Conducting Advisory Body Interviews 5.30.2025

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a special meeting Monday, June 2nd at 5 pm.

The city council will conduct interviews for three advisory bodies: the senior citizen advisory committee, the parks and recreation advisory committee, and library board of trustees. The senior citizen advisory committee has two open seats, and two applicants: Peggy Beemer and Richard Windleman.

The parks and recreation advisory committee has two full terms, and four applicants: Mark Gustlin, Michael Leahy, and incumbents Reilye Newman and William Saylor.

The library board has one full term open, with seven applicants. Tanja Chindlers, Abigail Mamming, Jamillet Rosales, Alicia Saballa-Santana, Amy Salas, Traci Townsend-Gieg, and Ashely Trujillo.

The meeting will be held in the large conference room in the library’s second floor.