The Air Pollution Control District is better known as the APCD. Today, they meet, and they’ll discuss increasing fees in the county.

Mike Brown talked about it yesterday during public comment. He said the Phillips 66 refinery is no longer operating, and that means that the Air Pollution Control District is not receiving $500 thousand dollars.

This may be foreshadowing for what various county agencies and school districts do, if and when, the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closes.