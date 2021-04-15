Arraignment for Flores 4.15.2021

Arraignment today for Paul and Ruben Flores, the father and son accused in the murder and disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart.

District attorney Dan Dow holding a news conference yesterday to make the announcement at the county courthouse.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart. They left an off campus party together in May of 1996.

He was arrested in San Pedro Tuesday.

Both 44-year-old Paul and 80 year-old Ruben to be arraigned today in superior court.

At the Cal Poly campus, students held a candlelight vigil to remember Kristin Smart.