Arrest at Paso High 02.09.2023

After a week of rumors and social media discussion about the incident, the Paso Robles police department finally releases a report about an arrest in the parking lot of Paso Robles high school.

According to the press release issued yesterday, Paso Robles police conducted a traffic stop on Niblick road for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled into the parking lot of Paso Robles high school. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed a large amount of marijuana on the back seat.

While searching the vehicle, officers located a Glock-style handgun and a partially loaded high-capacity magazine inside a bag. The driver was arrested for drug and weapon-related charges. He was transported to juvenile hall. Police say there was no threat to the Paso Robles high school. They don’t say if the teenager was a student at the high school.

The incident occurred at one Friday afternoon February 3rd. Last Friday. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Paso Robles police department. If you’d like to remain anonymous you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP.