Arrest in Paso Robles 1.14.2020

Paso Robles police arrest two people early Saturday morning after a short chase through downtown.

Just after midnight, police received a report of a man setting off fireworks in the alley behind 1900 Park street. The first officer on the scene spotted a black Nissan driving through the alley. The vehicle sped off when the driver saw the police car. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the car spend off. It finally stopped in the 200 block of Park street. The passenger fled the vehicle, but he was detained a few blocks away.

He’s identified as 29-year-old Rudolfo Cerda the third. Police say he’s a known gang member and a parolee at large. Officers found drugs and rounds of ammunition in Cerda’s possession.

The driver was identified as Nicole Gatto. Gatto had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. She was also in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. They were each booked at the county jail.