New District 2 Supervisor Candidate Declares Intent to Run in 2026 – 7.24.2025

Local civil engineer, Morro Bay resident, and Salinan Indian, Michael Erin Woody, has announced his candidacy for San Luis Obispo county district 2 supervisor.

District 2 runs along the coast of the county to the Monterey county line, and includes areas such as Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Cayucos. Woody has been a licensed civil engineer in California for more than 25 years, and owns struct one engineering & construction. He has served as a Fresno city council member, and in leadership roles across multiple levels of government throughout California.

Woody’s campaign is running on a platform of “environmental stewardship, government transparency, and giving voice to coastal communities.” The official release for Woody’s candidacy point to proposed battery storages in Morro Bay as a cause for concern, and proposes updating county code and zoning to prohibit these facilities within three miles of sensitive areas, including schools and neighborhoods. He is also proposing a term limit for supervisors of three 4-year terms, and campaign contribution limits, including a complete ban on corporate and PAC donations.

You can visit: woodyforsupervisor.com for more information.