Arrest of a Juvenile on Niblick Road 9.16.2024

Press Release 09-13-2024

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of a juvenile arrest that took place on Niblick road Friday afternoon.

The release says a male juvenile was reported to be in possession of a small black handgun, and was chasing after another juvenile. A nearby school resource officer located one of the involved juveniles, and found the supposed firearm was actually a canister of bear mace.

The release says the student was from Liberty continuation school, and he was arrested for minor in possession of O.C. Spray.

The other juvenile had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.