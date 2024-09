The California Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim involved in a solo fatal traffic collision on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Santa Margarita at around 1 am, where the solo occupant of a ford F-150 was involved in a rollover incident on highway 58, east of highway 229. She succumbed to her injuries at the Sierra Vista regional medical center after being extracted by emergency crews.

On Friday afternoon, CHP identified her as 22-year-old Trista Loftus of Nipomo.