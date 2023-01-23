Highway 41 Delays 01.23.2023

If you travel highway 41 one between Atascadero and Morro Bay, you can expect delays. One way traffic control is in effect in a section where there have been rock and mudslides.

Souza Construction is building a wall at the site to protect a falling embankment from dropping more rock and mud on the roadway. That’s about one male east of Morro Creek Ranch Avocado Farm.

Meanwhile work continues on highway one, but at some sections, they’re waiting for the soil to dry out.

There are delays in two locations in San Luis Obispo county. Those are at Old Creek in Cayucos and Toro Creek near Morro Bay. There are storm-related delays at two Caltrans bridge deck replacement projects at those locations.

Further north, highway one is closed north of San Simeon. And it may be closed for months. It’s closed from the elephant seal viewing area north to Lime Creek, which is about 32 miles north of the Monterey county line.