City of Paso Encourages Residents to Apply For 2026 MLK Jr. Holiday Event Working Group 9.25.2025

Paso Robles Invites Residents to Apply for Martin Luther King 2026 Event Working Group Press Release

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Event will return to the city of Paso Robles on January 20, 2026.

The city is encouraging residents interested in helping to plan the event to apply for the MLK event working group. This nine-member working group will work with city staff to organize a meaningful and inspiring community-wide celebration to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

The city has been celebrating Dr. King with this event since 1990. This year, the city says they will honor Dr. King by focusing on his words, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?” The working group will first start with a kickoff meeting at Centennial park on Tuesday, October 14th, and then continue to meet on the first and third Monday of each month from 5 to 6 pm at Centennial park.

Applications are due by Friday, October 3rd, and can be found on the city of Paso Robles website.