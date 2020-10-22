ASH Officer Busted 10.22.2020

A police officer at Atascadero State Hospital is arrested on drug and weapon-related crimes in Santa Maria. 36-year-old Leonel Lazaro lives in Santa Maria. He was arrested Monday afternoon in Santa Maria based on an ongoing investigation by detectives from the special investigation bureau.

Lazaro was booked into the Santa Barbara county jail for allegedly selling a fire arm to a prohibited person, being in possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, conspiracy and embezzlement. All of the charges against him are felonies.

He has since been released on $35 thousand dollars bail.

He was placed on administrative leave by the department of state hospitals until the investigation is completed.