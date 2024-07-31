Atascadero Chamber Accepting Nominations For Women of Influence 7.31.2024

In collaboration with the Atascadero Chapter of the American Association of University Women, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for women of influence north county.

The chamber says this program “highlights remarkable women in business who are making a significant difference in their industries and communities.”

Nominations are accepted through Tuesday, August 18th.

Three aspiring women will be highlighted during the month of September, and one will receive the 2024 Woman of Influence Award at the Atascadero Chamber Annual Awards Dinner and Gala on April 5, 2025.

Nominations can be submitted at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce’s website.