City of Atascadero Releases Statement on Renewing Measure F-14 7.31.2024

The city of Atascadero has released an official statement on Measure L-24, which will appear on the November 2024 general election ballot.

L-24 will extend measure F-14, a half-cent sales tax in the city first adopted in 2014, and set to sunset in 2027. In the release, mayor Heather Moreno says: “Funds from the measure have significantly improved the quality of neighborhood roads in Atascadero and assisted with other vital services.”

F-14 can be used for a variety of general services, such as public safety, but has primarily gone to maintaining and repairing neighborhood roads.

The release says staples like groceries and medicines are excluded from F-14.

Measure F-14 generates approximately 3 million dollars per year in general fund revenues, about 9% of the city’s current annual budget.