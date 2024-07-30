Protecting What Matters 07.30.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Laura Ochoa & Allen Abrams with CASA SLO County. Role of CASA. How CASA SLO County advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children. How you can volunteer and help.

*Edward Ring, Director of Water & Energy, California Policy Center. Taking back California! Current state of play in California’s Energy & Water “economies”. The government’s latest “surveillance” tool – your car.