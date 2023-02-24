Atascadero Chamber of Commerce 02.24.2023

Atascadero Chamber of Commerce honored by a western regional chamber association.

Chamber CEO Josh Cross honored as the rising star among chamber CEO’s in the western region. Cross said the Atascadero chamber was also honored for its website. It was named third best chamber website in the west, after Long Beach and Phoenix, Arizona.

You can check it out at the chamber’s website: atascaderochamber.org.

Incidentally, although he’s lived elsewhere and even worked with Gina Fitzpatrick on the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Josh Cross grew up in Atascadero and graduated from Atascadero high school before studying regional and city planning at Cal Poly.

Next week, we’ll here more about some of the innovative programs at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.