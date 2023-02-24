SLO County Progressive Majority 02.24.2023

From the city to the county, the progressive movement is impacting government.

That’s Mike Brown of COLAB, the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business.

Debbie Arnold says there’s another change that Bruce Gibson is working on quietly, behind closed doors. He wants to get rid of the new supervisors district map for elections which supervisors approved late last year.

It’s one of a number of changes implemented in the first fifty days of the new progressive majority on the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors.