Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Holding Shop Local Event 7.23.2024

As construction along El Camino Real begins, the Atascadero chamber of commerce will be initiating a gift card program to encourage residents to continue shopping local.

As of July 22nd, anyone who spends a hundred dollars or more at a downtown Atascadero retailer can be eligible for a $20 gift card. Receipt totals must be a hundred dollars before taxes, delivery fees, and shipping costs.

Participants must bring receipts to the Atascadero chamber of commerce at 6907 El Camino Real Suite A.

Exclusions for this event include: grocery stores, hardware stores, fast food, animal food, large chain stores and gas stations.