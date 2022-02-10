Atascadero City Council 02.10.2022

Atascadero city council approves an agreement with Central Coast Community Energy or 3CE at their city council meeting Tuesday night. The unanimous decision by the council came after lengthy public testimony.

After lengthy public testimony, most of it in favor of 3CE, mayor Heather Moreno expressed her concerns, including the arguments against for profit businesses. She says being for profit does not infer negativity.

Councilmember Susan Funk made the motion to execute an agreement with middleman 3CE. The council voted in favor of her motion, unanimously.

And so, the city of Atascadero will join 3CE.

If you want to opt out, you have several months to do so before there’s a fine to opt out.