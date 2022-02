The indoor mask mandate is lifted in San Luis Obispo county, effective next Wednesday.

Dr. Penny Borenstein lifting the mandate next Wednesday to be in alignment with the state, from whom she receives her marching orders.

You may remember the indoor mandate was reinstated on September first of last year. That was during the delta surge.

The state of California orders that people who are not fully vaccinated, wear a mask indoors in all settings, including in your car.