Atascadero city council meets this evening at the rotunda.

The council will proclaim American Red Cross month. They will also approve a proclamation for teen dating violence action and prevention month.

A public hearing on the Barrel Creek development is cancelled. That agenda item will not be discussed tonight.

Could be a short meeting tonight at the rotunda.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00. Mayor Heather Moreno presiding.