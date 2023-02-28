Atascadero Chamber 02.28.2023

Across the creek at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, CEO Josh Cross says business is booming in Atascadero.

Cross gives some of the credit to an assistant city manager in Atascadero, Terrie Banish, who plans events in Atascadero like the Winter Wonderland, and the upcoming Tamale Festival.

The chamber has it’s annual dinner coming up April 22nd.

Tickets are now on sale.

Tomorrow, Cross talks about the new junior CEO program offered by the chamber. That’s for kids to learn how to start and run a business. More on that program tomorrow here on KPRL.