Atascadero City Council 04.12.2023

A giant yard sale returning to the north county this weekend. Atascadero city manager Rachele Rickard tells us the yard sale is this weekend in Atascadero. Go to: visitatascadero.com for details.

The council also got a report on marketing and events from assistant city manager Terrie Banish. There were no public hearings at last night’s meeting, but the council got a comprehensive financial strategy report.

Comprehensive is a good way to describe the financial strategy. Jerry Rangel went on for about twenty minutes on the report.

One big take-away, voters approving Measure D-20 really helped the city’s outlook. That measure increased sales tax in the city slightly to address specific issues.