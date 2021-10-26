Atascadero City Council 10.26.2021

Atascadero city council meets tonight, virtually. The council may discuss improvements to Atascadero lake park.

City manager Rachelle Rickard is expected to remind Atascadero residents that this is the week to clean up your place. The city is doing a promotion with Chacago Landfill.

It’s likely Rachelle will talk more about that opportunity at tonight’s city council.

And she’ll also probably describe the Trick or Treat event coming up 3-6 this Sunday afternoon on Entrada in downtown Atascadero.

If you want more information, go to: visitatascadero.com.