Other Stories This Tuesday 10.26.2021

Did you feel the earthquake yesterday? It shook the north county around 4:43 yesterday afternoon. It measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. The epicenter 11 miles north of San Simeon. It was about three miles underground, but it was felt by many in the north county yesterday afternoon.

In northern Santa Barbara county, sheriff’s deputies arrest suspects in the theft of catalytic converters, and find them in possession of illegal guns. They also had an electric hand saw under the seat. A search also discovered drugs and several concealed weapons as well as burglary tools. 29-year-old Edgar Puga of Santa Maria also had five misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. 34-year-old Alejandro Maldonado was arrested on various charges. Maldonado was on active parole.