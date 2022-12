Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

Tonight, mayor Heather Moreno, council members Susan Funk and Heather Newsom and treasurer Gere Sibbach, will be sworn in.

The council will appoint a mayor pro tem for a two year term ending in December 2024, in case mayor Heather Moreno leaves office.

Tonight the council will get a report on the general plan update phase 2.

You can hear the city council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at six this evening.