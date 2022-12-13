Paso Robles School Board 12.13.2022

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office. Tonight’s meeting is the annual organization meeting. That begins at 5:30.

They’ll appoint a temporary chair and administer oaths. Then they’ll nominate a president of the board of trustees for 2022. Then after closed session, they’ll return around six for the regular meeting.

They’ll get a presentation from Kermit King elementary school. Then members of the community may speak during public comment.

There are some strange issues manifesting in the district. Some affiliated with the Georgia Brown dual immersion school are asking that they be allowed to move into the new Glenn Speck building. Previously, the board decided to have them move to temporary buildings near Flamson until their 36th street building is renovated. Then the Speck students will move over to 36th street, and the dual immersion students will move into the Glenn Speck building. So that’s one issue.

Another is the demand by some in the community to remove trustee Kenneth Enny, who was legally selected by the duly elected board of trustees. Enny is being branded as an extremist by some leftists for his opposition to genital mutilation.

Left wing activists want the Paso Robles school district to spend one half million dollars on an election to replace Enny, despite the fact he was formally selected legally by elected trustees.

