Atascadero City Council 2.10.2021

The Atascadero city council held a virtual meeting last night, broadcast from the rotunda.

They thanked and honored retiring members of the Atascadero planning commission for their service. Charles Borbeau talked about his appointee, Tom Zirk, thanking him for his service.

Jan Wolfe also served on the planning commission.

.

Duane Anderson and Mike Shaw also are stepping down from the Atascadero planning commission.

City manager Rachelle Rickard gave her report to the city council. She said you still have time to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach at the Atascadero Zoo for your valentine. It’s only $5 and benefits the zoo.

For more information, visit the city’s website at atascadero.org.