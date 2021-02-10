Morro Bay Teacher Arrested 2.10.2021

We learn more about the former Morro Bay high school teacher who is under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Morro Bay police say they arrested the teacher on suspicion of having sex with a student and other sexual misconduct. 24-year-old Tyler Andree was arrested Monday afternoon after a three week investigation. He was booked into the county jail and is being held on $30,000 bail.

Andree resigned in January during police investigation into allegations of misconduct. That investigation is continuing.