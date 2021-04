Atascadero city council meets tonight, virtually. On the agenda, marketing plans for the year ahead.

Terrie Banish tells KPRL she’ll look back at the previous year as well as looking at 2021. Banish says the government-imposed shutdown made events more challenging. Terrie Banish will present her plans for marketing at tonight’s Atascadero city council meeting.

The council will also discuss weed abatement and covid-19. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL tonight.