PR Boys and Girls Clubhouse Groundbreaking 4.13.2021

Yesterday, the boys and girls club held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tom Maas boys and girls clubhouse. The clubhouse is being built at 3301 Oak street in Paso Robles, near Georgia Brown elementary school. The site used to have a racquetball club on the property. Paul Viborg recently razed that old concrete structure to make way for the 8,000-square-foot building.

The boys and girls club has outgrown it’s building next to Flamson middle school. The new school will accommodate 250 students. Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks. They hope to have the building completed this calendar year.

Many local city officials attended including Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin, city manager Tom Frutchey, councilman John Hamon and a representative from assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s office.