Atascadero city council met last night, virtually.

When will the council begin holding regular meetings at the rotunda? Mayor Heather Moreno says that’s up in the air. She says Atascadero is negotiating with the county health officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein.

At last night’s meeting, the council deferred one public hearing until the next meeting. That’s a discussion on cannabis.

So, cannabis growers and vendors can prepare for that meeting.