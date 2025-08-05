Templeton Area Advisory Group Special Meeting 8.05.2025

Aug 7, 2025 TAAG Agenda – Final

The Templeton Area Advisory Group will be holding a special meeting this Thursday, starting at 6 pm.

This TAAG meeting will not be discussing any projects, and instead focus on outreach and procedures. TAAG will review a proposed copy of its outreach flyer, as well as a letter to be submitted to supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno to request each of them to attend TAAG’s monthly board meetings as their schedules permit. TAAG will also review its procedures, and schedule a meeting to discuss the group’s by laws.

TAAG meetings are in person only at 420 Crocker street in Templeton.