Paso City Council Forms Ad HOC Committee For Food Truck Regulations 8.06.2025

The Paso Robles city council met last night to discuss its current policies on food trucks, and moving forward with potential changes.

Food trucks regulations are located in the city’s municipal code, chapter 21.69.120. Food trucks must be located on a private property with property owner approval, must have the proper permits from both the city and the county, and must reside on a paved surface parking lot, among other regulations.

Current compliance challenges are for short term use permits: under the city’s current municipal code, a food truck does not require a temporary use permit for operating at a location for less than 7 days, which has led some food trucks to move spots every seven days. Longer term use requires a permit from city staff.

The council voted to create an Ad HOC committee, consisting of councilmembers Chris Bausch and Steve Gregory, to meet and discuss with the public potential changes to the city’s municipal code, and return to staff with recommendations.